REFILE-Regeneron's Eylea improves vision in another eye disorder

Oct 21 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
said its eye drug, Eylea, in a late-stage trial improved vision
in patients suffering from a common form of vision loss caused
by a blood clot in the veins of the retina.
Eylea is already approved in the United States to treat wet
age-related macular degeneration and for macular edema following
central retinal vein occlusion. Both conditions cause vision
loss.
Regeneron on Monday said 53 percent of the patients who
received Eylea gained at least 15 letters in vision, a measure
of sharpness of vision, compared to 27 percent for those who
received the standard therapy of laser treatment.
The trial tested 183 patients with macular edema following
branch retinal vein occlusion, a common disease in the elderly.
The company said 9.9 percent of patients in the Eylea group
experienced serious adverse events, compared to 9.8 percent in
the laser group.
There was one serious adverse event in a patient receiving
Eylea, Regeneron said. The patient suffered from a traumatic
cataract, a cataract which is related to eye injury.
Regeneron said common adverse events were bleeding from
broken blood vessels in the eye and pain in the eye.