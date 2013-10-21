REFILE-Regeneron's Eylea improves vision in another eye disorder

Oct 21 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said its eye drug, Eylea, in a late-stage trial improved vision in patients suffering from a common form of vision loss caused by a blood clot in the veins of the retina.

Eylea is already approved in the United States to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and for macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion. Both conditions cause vision loss.

Regeneron on Monday said 53 percent of the patients who received Eylea gained at least 15 letters in vision, a measure of sharpness of vision, compared to 27 percent for those who received the standard therapy of laser treatment.

The trial tested 183 patients with macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion, a common disease in the elderly.

The company said 9.9 percent of patients in the Eylea group experienced serious adverse events, compared to 9.8 percent in the laser group.

There was one serious adverse event in a patient receiving Eylea, Regeneron said. The patient suffered from a traumatic cataract, a cataract which is related to eye injury.

Regeneron said common adverse events were bleeding from broken blood vessels in the eye and pain in the eye.