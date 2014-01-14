版本:
Eye drug Eylea took in $400 mln at end of 2013 -Regeneron CEO

Jan 14 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. will report about $400 million in U.S. sales of its high-profile eye drug Eylea for the fourth quarter of 2013, bringing the total for the year to about $1.4 billion, the U.S. biotech company's chief executive said on Tuesday.

Sales of the drug have "plenty of room for growth" in both the United States and Europe through additional approvals for other uses and other initiatives, Regeneron chief executive officer Len Schleifer also said in a presentation at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

Eylea, which was approved in late 2011, treats the leading cause of blindness in the elderly.

The $400 million in U.S. fourth-quarter sales is up from $363 million in the third quarter despite holidays in the period that cut down on doctor visits.

Sales growth of Eylea has slowed from its rocket-like rise in part because patients who have been taking the drug for several months typically move to less-frequent injections.

Regeneron, which works with Sanofi, sells the drug in Europe through Bayer Healthcare.
