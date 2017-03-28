UPDATE 3-FDA approves Regeneron, Sanofi $37,000 per year eczema drug

(Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
By Bill Berkrot
March 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
on Tuesday approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and
Sanofi SA's drug for moderate-to-severe atopic
dermatitis, a product widely seen as the most important growth
driver for the two companies.
Sanofi and Regeneron said the drug, Dupixent, will have a
list price of $37,000 a year. But while the price before
discounts and rebates to insurers is far more expensive than
topical medicines and steroids currently used to treat eczema,
it is less pricey than other injectable antibody drugs for
serious skin conditions, such as psoriasis, that list for about
$50,000 a year.
"With this price, we don't anticipate payer restrictions
being too onerous ... which will allow more moderate patients to
receive the drug," Bernstein analyst Ronny Gal said in a
research note.
Sanofi said is has been encouraged by conversations with
health plans and pharmacy benefit managers about patient
coverage for Dupixent.
Atopic dermatitis is a chronic type of skin inflammation
also known as eczema, which in severe cases causes constant,
often unbearable, itching.
Wall Street analysts forecast annual sales exceeding $4
billion by 2022 for the biotech drug known chemically as
dupilumab, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Dupilumab had earned the FDA's breakthrough therapy
designation given to expedite development and review of
medicines for serious or life-threatening diseases lacking
effective treatments.
"This drug is really a game changer," said Dr. Emma
Guttman-Yassky, Vice Chair of the department of dermatology at
Mount Sinai Hospital in New York who conducted clinical trials
of dupilumab.
"This condition is terrible for patients. They don't sleep
at night. It's like having poison ivy all the time all over the
body," she said, adding that patients lose work and can become
so desperate they contemplate suicide.
Dupixent is also being developed for severe asthma, where it
will compete with a wave of other new biotech medicines, such as
GlaxoSmithKline's Nucala, as well as for nasal polyps.
In a pivotal late stage study, after 16 weeks of treatment
with 300 milligrams of Dupixent either weekly or every two weeks
along with topical corticosteroids, 39 percent had achieved
clear or nearly clear skin compared with 12 percent of patients
who received the topical treatment alone.
Eczema affects an estimated 2 percent of U.S. adults, and as
many as 10 percent to 20 percent of children. About a third of
adults have moderate to severe disease.
Regeneron shares after rising slightly fell nearly 1 percent
to $380.24 following the widely expected approval.
(Additional reporting By Deena Beasley in Los Angeles and Ben
Hirschler in London; Editing by Bernard Orr and Cynthia
Osterman)