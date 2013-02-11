CORRECTED-Regeneron says Sanofi plans to buy shares

BRIEF-Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
* Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
(Corrects final paragraph to show Bayer AG co-owns Eylea)
Feb 11 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc on Monday said it has received notice that Sanofi SA intends to acquire Regeneron's common stock through open market purchases and direct purchases from shareholders.
As a result, Sanofi intends that the value of its ownership of voting securities of Regeneron stock will be above the $500 million Hart-Scott-Rodino Act notification threshold, Regeneron said.
Neither company could immediately be reached for comment
The two companies have a longstanding agreement to develop medicines together, including promising treatments for cholesterol and arthritis.
Regeneron is best known for its blockbuster drug Eylea for macular degeneration, which it owns with Bayer AG. (Reporting By Debra Sherman; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04062017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at an event in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: RBI releases monetary policy statement in Mumbai.
TOKYO, April 6 Japan's Nikkei share average tumbled to a four-month low on Thursday morning after U.S. shares tumbled overnight on signs the U.S. Federal Reserve may start cutting its king-sized balance sheet earlier than expected.