CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Regeneron posts '11 Eylea sales of $24-25 mln

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 9 Sales of Eylea, the eye drug launched last November by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , totaled between $24 million and $25 million through the end of last year, the company said on Monday.

The unaudited results blew past the average Wall Street estimate of $5 million, as compiled by Thomson Reuters.

"The adoption has been really quite spectacular," Regeneron Chief Executive Officer Leonard Schleifer told Reuters in an interview here at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference.

He estimated 2012 Eylea sales of between $140 million and $160 million.

Eylea, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for treatment of a common cause of blindness in the elderly, is in direct competition with Lucentis, a well-established drug sold by Roche .

Schleifer attributed the strong Eylea launch to the fact that Regeneron listened to doctors and patients when developing Eylea, which can be given once every two months, compared with the typical monthly dosing of Lucentis.

At launch, Eylea was priced at $1,850 per dose, $100 less than Lucentis. According to Roche's Genentech unit, the average cost for one year of Lucentis treatment in the U.S. depends on the number of injections a patient receives and typically ranges from $9,750 to $15,600.

"Patients and doctors are looking for alternatives," Schleifer said, noting that it was still too early to tell if patients are being switched from Lucentis to Eylea.

Both Eylea and Lucentis also face competition from Roche's cancer drug Avastin, which costs only around $50 per dose and is often used by doctors to treat macular degeneration even though it has not been approved by the FDA for that purpose.

Regeneron has full marketing rights to Eylea in the United States and would share overseas profits equally with Germany's Bayer .