Regeneron's Eylea works better vs Avastin and Lucentis in study

Oct 17 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
said on Friday that a head-to-head study showed that its Eylea
treatment for diabetic macular edema created significantly
greater improvement in visual acuity compared with Genentech's
Avastin and Lucentis.
Eylea is Regeneron's flagship drug and the news of the
positive results from the National Institutes of Health
sponsored study drove shares up 6 percent to $362.50 in early
pre-market trading.
Eylea patients also received one fewer treatment on average
and fewer patients received macular laser treatments, the
company said in a statement.
It also said that there were fewer cardiac events as well as
arterial thromboembolic events compared with the drugs from
Genentech, a unit of Roche Holding AG.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)