版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 5日 星期二 18:43 BJT

Regeneron sales top forecast as Eylea delivers

Aug 5 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc on Tuesday reported quarterly sales above expectations on surging demand for its Eylea treatment for macular degeneration, the leading cause of blindness in the elderly.

The U.S. biotechnology company on Tuesday said it had earned $93 million, or 82 cents per share, in the second quarter. That compared with $87 million, or 79 cents per share, in the year-earlier period, when it incurred expenses for compensation, loans and income taxes.

Revenue jumped 45 percent to $666 million, topping the average forecast of $648 million among analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

U.S. sales of Eylea rose 26 percent to $415 million, topping Wall Street expectations of $410 million. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐