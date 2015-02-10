UPDATE 1-Regeneron revenue beats Street on strong Eylea sales

(Adds details, analyst estimates)

Feb 10 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales, driven by surging demand for its blockbuster eye drug Eylea.

The biotechnology company's net profit rose to $110.2 million, or 96 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $96.8 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, Regeneron earned $2.79 per share, below the average analyst estimate of $2.82 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

U.S. sales of the injectable drug Eylea rose about 29 percent to $518 million.

The company's flagship drug, Eylea, has charmed investors since it was first approved in late 2011 to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), a leading cause of blindness in the elderly.

It is now also used to fight macular edema, a build-up of fluid in the back of the eye, and in July was approved to treat a related sight-robbing condition called diabetic macular edema.

Tarrytown, New York-based Regeneron said it expected net sales of Eylea to be 25 percent to 30 percent higher this year than in 2014, when the eye drug raked in global sales of $1.74 billion.

Revenue, including collaboration payments from French drugmaker Sanofi SA and German partner Bayer AG , rose about 31 percent to $802.3 million, above the average analyst estimate of $781.52 million.