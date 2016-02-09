UPDATE 3-Regeneron sees gradual adoption of cholesterol drug Praluent

* Expect gradual uptake on Praluent coverage-CEO
* Sees Eylea sales growing 20 pct this year
* Eylea sales rose 54 pct in 2015
* Shares down 5.3 pct at $369.77
(Adds details from conference call, analyst comment)
By Rosmi Shaji
Feb 9 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales for its new
cholesterol drug and reiterated expectations of a "gradual
uptake" for the treatment, which has been tipped to be its next
blockbuster.
Regeneron's shares fell as much as 10 percent after the
drugmaker also forecast slowing sales growth for its blockbuster
eye drug, Eylea, this year.
Sales of cholesterol-lowering Praluent, which was approved
in July, were $7 million in the fourth quarter, missing the
average estimate of $23 million, according to J.P. Morgan
analyst Cory Kasimov.
The drug, which had a month's lead over rival drug Repatha
from Amgen Inc, is approved to treat people at higher
risk of cardiovascular diseases with higher cholesterol levels.
"We continue to expect a gradual uptake," Regeneron Chief
Executive Leonard Schleifer said on a conference call.
However, Leerink Partners analysts said Praluent's slow
start will weigh on long-term revenue expectations.
Praluent sales are being recorded by the company's
development partner, French drugmaker Sanofi SA.
Regeneron shares in any profits or losses from its
commercialization.
EYLEA SALES SLOW
Regeneron said it expected full-year sales of Eylea to
increase by about 20 percent in the United States, compared with
a 54 percent rise in 2015. The drug raked in sales of $2.68
billion in 2015.
The eye drug's success has been responsible for the
company's explosive growth since November 2011, when it was
approved to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, a
leading cause of blindness in the elderly.
The reality of slowing Eylea growth ... is likely to
pressure the stock, Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison
said.
The company, which reported a lower-than-expected profit for
the first time in four quarters, said net income rose 72 percent
to $155 million, or $1.34 per share, in the quarter ended Dec.
31.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $2.83 per share,
missing analysts' average estimate of $3.36 per share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 37 percent to $1.10 billion, short of the
average estimate of $1.17 billion.
Eylea sales in the United States rose 44 percent to $746
million in the quarter, missing the average forecast of $752
million compiled by Evercore ISI.
Regeneron's shares were down 5.3 percent at $369.91 in late
morning trade on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. The stock had fallen
about 28 percent since the start of the year up to Monday's
close.
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian, Ted Kerr and Anil D'Silva)