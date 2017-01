May 5 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's quarterly profit more than doubled as sales of blockbuster eye drug Eylea jumped 44 percent.

The company's net income rose to $165.7 million, or $1.45 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $76 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.2 billion from $869.6 million. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)