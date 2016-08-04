版本:
Eylea sales lift Regeneron quarterly revenue

Aug 4 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's quarterly revenue rose about 21 percent, driven by demand for its flagship eye drug Eylea.

The U.S. biotechnology company's net income marginally rose to $196.2 million, or $1.69 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $194.6 million, or $1.69 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.21 billion from $999.6 million. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

