REFILE-Regeneron profit rises as Eylea sales jump

BRIEF-Eagle Bulk says takes delivery of M/V Southport Eagle
* Eagle bulk takes delivery of m/v southport eagle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Refiles to change date to May 7 from May 5)
May 7 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by surging demand for its top-selling eye drug, Eylea.
The U.S. biotechnology company's net profit rose to $76 million, or 66 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $68.3 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue, including collaboration payments from French drugmaker Sanofi SA and German partner Bayer AG , jumped about 39 percent to $870 million.
U.S. sales of Eylea leapt 51 percent to $541 million. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Psivida corp- durasert™ three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis significantly reduces recurrences through 12 months
* Aurora announces senior management change, appoints Glen Ibbott as chief financial officer