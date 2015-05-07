REFILE-Regeneron profit rises as Eylea sales jump

(Refiles to change date to May 7 from May 5)

May 7 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by surging demand for its top-selling eye drug, Eylea.

The U.S. biotechnology company's net profit rose to $76 million, or 66 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $68.3 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue, including collaboration payments from French drugmaker Sanofi SA and German partner Bayer AG , jumped about 39 percent to $870 million.

U.S. sales of Eylea leapt 51 percent to $541 million. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)