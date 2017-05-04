Biotech Regeneron's profit jumps 37 pct on higher Eylea sales

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc reported a 37.2 percent increase in first-quarter profit, driven by higher demand for its flagship eye drug Eylea.
The company said net income rose to $248.9 million, or $2.16 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $181.4 million, or $1.59 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue, which also includes collaboration revenue from partners Sanofi SA and Bayer AG, rose nearly 10 percent to $1.32 billion.
U.S. sales of Eylea rose 9 percent in the latest quarter.
Eylea accounted for about 68 percent of the U.S. biotechnology company's total revenue in 2016. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.