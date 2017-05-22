Regeneron, Sanofi rheumatoid arthritis drug wins U.S. approval

May 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi's
biotech drug for adults with moderate to severe
rheumatoid arthritis, the two companies said on Monday.
The drug, sarilumab, which will be sold under the brand name
Kevzara, will carry a list price of $39,000 per year for the 200
milligram and 150 mg doses, which the companies said was about
30 percent lower than the list price for the two most widely
used rival medicines in the highly competitive space.
U.S. approval of the drug, seen as a key medicine for both
companies looking to diversify their product portfolios, had
been delayed by problems at a Sanofi manufacturing plant that
have since been resolved.
(Reporting by Matthais Blamont in Paris and Bill Berkrot in New
York; Editing by Andrew Hay)