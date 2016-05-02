Regeneron pain drug clears late-stage trial

May 2 Drugmaker Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
said on Monday its experimental drug to treat
moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis pain was successful in a
late-stage study.
The drug, fasinumab, was tested on 421 patients with a
history of inadequate pain relief or intolerance to current
painkillers.
After 16 weeks, patients given fasinumab reported less pain,
as measured on a physician-grade scale, than those given a
placebo, Regeneron said in a statement.
Current treatments for pain management include non-steroidal
anti-inflammatory drugs, anti-seizure agents, and opiates.
However, these drugs cause multiple side-effects and often prove
to be toxic with long-term use.
Fasinumab binds to nerve growth factor (NGF) proteins and
block their activity, reducing pain.
A number of companies, including Pfizer Inc and Eli
Lilly & Co, are developing drugs that target NGFs.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed fasinumab and
other experimental agents targeting NGF on partial clinical hold
in December 2012 after reports that animals treated with these
drugs had nerve damage.
Fasinumab is no longer on clinical hold, according to
Regeneron's website.
