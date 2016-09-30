Regeneron's Eylea combination therapy fails mid-stage study

Sept 30 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said a combination therapy containing its flagship eye drug, Eylea, was inferior to Eylea alone in a mid-stage trial involving patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of blindness.

Patients who received the combination of Eylea and experimental antibody rinucumab experienced a 5.8 letter improvement on a scale designed to evaluate visual clarity, compared with a 7.5 letter improvement in those who were given Eylea alone.

Macular degeneration accounts for almost 50 percent of all cases of blindness in the developed world. It usually affects people over 50 and comes in two forms. Wet AMD, which is less common than dry AMD, is generally caused by abnormal blood vessels that leak fluid or blood into the retina. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)