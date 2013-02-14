Regeneron 4th-quarter profit beats on rising Eylea sales

BRIEF-Jaguar Animal health-entered exclusive 60-day evaluation period
* Jaguar Animal Health-entered exclusive 60-day evaluation period,starting April 3,with multinational Animal Health Pharmaceutical firm regarding equilevia
Feb 14 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's quarterly profit beat market estimates for the sixth straight quarter as sales of its eye drug Eylea continued to zoom.
The company posted a fourth-quarter net profit of $470 million, or $4.08 per share, compared with a net loss of $53.4 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's adjusted profit of $1.22 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, beat analysts' estimates of $1.10 per share.
Total revenue for the quarter more than tripled to $414.6 million.
Eylea, which is co-marketed by Germany's Bayer AG , raked in U.S. sales of $276 million.
Analysts expected revenue of $392.6 million.
March 28 Carnival Corp, the world's largest cruise operator, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher ticket prices and on-board spending.
WASHINGTON, March 28 House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes on Tuesday said his panel's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election would continue to move forward.