Regeneron 4th-quarter profit beats on rising Eylea sales

Feb 14 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's quarterly profit beat market estimates for the sixth straight quarter as sales of its eye drug Eylea continued to zoom.

The company posted a fourth-quarter net profit of $470 million, or $4.08 per share, compared with a net loss of $53.4 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's adjusted profit of $1.22 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, beat analysts' estimates of $1.10 per share.

Total revenue for the quarter more than tripled to $414.6 million.

Eylea, which is co-marketed by Germany's Bayer AG , raked in U.S. sales of $276 million.

Analysts expected revenue of $392.6 million.

