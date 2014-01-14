版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 14日 星期二

BRIEF-Regeneron says Q4 U.S. Eylea sales about $400 mln

Jan 14 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Says Q4 U.S. Eylea sales about $400 million * CEO says 2013 U.S. Eylea sales about $1.4 billion * CEO says quite a bit of room for Eylea growth * Says Sanofi to spend about $1 billion on Regeneron pipeline in 2014
