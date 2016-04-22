U.S. regional banks brace for losses from energy loans

| April 22
April 22 The five U.S. regional banks most
exposed to the energy sector set aside millions of dollars more
in the first quarter to cover potential losses from bad loans
to the struggling oil industry.
Overall, provisions for bad loans at Comerica Inc,
Regions Financial Corp, KeyCorp, SunTrust Banks
Inc and Fifth Third Bancorp more than doubled
to $570 million in the period from $222 million a year earlier.
"The low oil price environment continues to pressure our
energy clients, which contributed to the increase in
non-performing loans, our reserves and provision expense,"
William Rogers, chief executive of Atlanta-based SunTrust said
on a post-earnings call on Friday.
"We remain focused on being proactive around energy, and
therefore have increased the resources and intensity around
mitigating our risk and helping our clients navigate through
this downturn," Rogers added.
About 2.2 percent of SunTrust's total loans were linked to
the energy sector as of Dec. 31, according to Barclays.
Dallas-based Comerica said this week its energy loans
accounted for about 6 percent of its total loans. The bank was
identified by Barclays as having the biggest exposure to energy
of any U.S. bank as a percentage of total loans at year-end.
"Should prices remain in the $30 to $45 range, we continue
to expect losses in the $50 million to $75 million range in
2016," David Turner, the chief financial officer at Regions,
said on a call with analysts last week.
Birmingham, Alabama-based Regions had energy-linked exposure
of 3.9 percent of total loans at the end of the 2015, according
to Barclays.
KeyCorp, headquartered in Cleveland, and Fifth Third, which
is run out of Cincinnati, had exposure of 2 percent and 1.8
percent respectively.
U.S. banks are already under pressure from near-zero
interest rates, forcing them to resort to cost-cutting to
underpin earnings as revenue growth remains weak.
Investors and regulators worry that depressed oil prices are
not only putting companies at risk but are leading to job
losses that threaten regional economies, adding to the banks'
problems.
If oil slipped back to the $30-per-barrel level hit in
January, from about $45 now, there could be more pain to come
for the banks. Oil traded at more than $100 per barrel in 2014.
Up to a third of all oil producers may end up in bankruptcy
this year if weak oil prices continue to crimp their access to
cash and ability to cut debt, according to a study by consulting
firm Deloitte published in February.
Oklahoma City-based oilfield services company Seventy Seven
Energy Inc is the latest company to say it planned to
file for bankruptcy protection. Dozens of others already have.
"I don't see the problem resolving itself in the second half
of 2016 unless we see a sudden uptick in the price of oil," said
John Orton, chief financial officer at Amplify Credit Union in
Austin, Texas.
Total non-performing assets of the five regional banks rose
60 percent to $4.35 billion in the first quarter.
Three of the five reported a drop in earnings. SunTrust and
Regions Financial reported a rise in profit, helped by higher
interest income.
Comerica reported the biggest drop in quarterly profit among
the three. The Dallas-based lender's net profit fell 55 percent
as it boosted bad loan provisions by more than 10 times to $148
million.
