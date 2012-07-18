Loans surge at PNC and US Bancorp but profits diverge

* US Bancorp boosted commercial loans 20 pct in second qtr
* PNC Financial takes big hit to satisfy home loan
repurchase demands
* Bank CEOs warn of waning client confidence in global
economy
NEW YORK, July 18 Two big U.S. regional banks on
Wednesday reported a surge in loan demand in the second quarter
but said borrowers were getting nervous about the economy.
U.S. Bancorp, the fifth biggest U.S. bank by assets,
said its second-quarter profit rose 21 percent to $1.41 billion,
or 71 cents per share, from a year earlier on a 20 percent rise
in total loans to businesses and industries and on strong
mortgage originations that led to record quarterly revenue.
Despite the persistence of rock-bottom interest rates, the
Minneapolis-based bank company said net interest revenue grew
6.6 percent as its loan book grew. Profit margins on its loans
dipped only slightly as the bank offset falling rates by paying
less for deposits and retiring its own high-rate debt. Fee
income also soared as borrowers took advantage of low rates to
refinance their mortgages.
Shares of U.S. Bancorp, which have gained about 19 percent
this year, closed up another 1.6 percent on the New York Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.
Despite the upbeat report, U.S. Bancorp Chief Executive
Richard Davis was cautious about customers' appetite for loans
and investing.
"In the last month it's started to taper off," he said on a
conference call with analysts. He cited borrowers' concerns
about the U.S. presidential election, the impending "fiscal
cliff" budget-tax battle and persistent problems in Europe. The
U.S. economy "is not falling apart but not getting better," he
said.
Davis also excoriated the city of Los Angeles, which on
Tuesday called U.S. Bancorp a slumlord as it sued the bank for
allegedly letting hundreds of foreclosed homes in the city fall
into disrepair.
"As long as the economy is weak, everybody anywhere will try
to find a deep pocket," he said, adding that he is not close to
considering settling the lawsuit.
The bank doesn't own the properties at issue but is acting as
trustee for mortgage security holders, he said. It has tried to
negotiate for 18 months and believes that no bank will take the
role of trustee if the lawsuit succeeds.
U.S. Bancorp said the quality of its home loan and other
portfolios continues to improve. It added $470 million to its
reserve for problem loans, 18 percent less than a year ago and 2
percent below last quarter's addition. It also said that demands
from Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and other investors to repurchase
poorly performing loans it sold to them have stabilized.
That's in sharp contrast to PNC Financial Services Group
, which on Wednesday said it put aside $438 million to
meet such repurchase demands and could lose as much as $350
million more in coming quarters. Most of the mortgages were
originated between 2006 and 2008 and sold to the agencies to
package into securities.
The big reserve, which was greater than an estimate PNC had
given earlier, contributed to a 40 percent decline in
second-quarter net income and dominated the bank's conference
call with analysts. The bank also took charges for redeeming
high-cost debt and for integrating more than 400 branches bought
from Royal Bank of Canada in March.
PNC said its commercial loans soared 28 percent from last
year and 3 percent from the first quarter, while consumer loans
led by auto loans were up 10 percent from a year ago and 1
percent from the first quarter.
CEO Jim Rohr, however, echoed Davis's concerns about a weak
economy. The European crisis and the fiscal cliff has "had a
pall over the market over the last couple of months," he said on
a conference call with analysts.
"We continue to grow loans, but when we talk to our
customers, their business is still good, they're still making a
lot of money, but they are a little more nervous about things in
general," he said.
Shares of PNC, which had been up about 4 percent this year,
lost .94 percent on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.