Regional Management CFO Robert Barry to retire

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Sept 11 Consumer finance company Regional Management Corp said Chief Financial Officer Robert Barry has decided to retire to spend more time with his family.
Barry, who has been CFO for more than five years, would remain with the company until a successor is named.
Shares of the company, which went public in March, closed at $17.79 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.