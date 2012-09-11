版本:
Regional Management CFO Robert Barry to retire

Sept 11 Consumer finance company Regional Management Corp said Chief Financial Officer Robert Barry has decided to retire to spend more time with his family.

Barry, who has been CFO for more than five years, would remain with the company until a successor is named.

Shares of the company, which went public in March, closed at $17.79 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

