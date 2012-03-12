UPDATE 1-Regional Management sees IPO at $17-$19/share

* Plans to sell 4.2 mln shares

* Co to offer 2.8 mln shares, rest by selling stockholders

* At mid-point of range, co valued at $218 mln

March 12 Consumer finance company Regional Management Corp said it intends to sell 4.2 million shares in its initial public offering of common stock at between $17 and $19 apiece.

The company, which is backed by private equity firm Palladium Equity Partners, will be offering 2.8 million shares in the offering, with selling stockholders offering the rest.

At the mid-point of its expected range, the company will have a market valuation of about $218 million.

Last May, the Greenville, South Carolina-based company had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $100 million from its IPO.

The company, which intends to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "RM", said that Jefferies & Co and Stephens Inc are acting as joint bookrunning managers to the offering.

Regional Management, which provides loans to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, began operations in 1987 with four branches in South Carolina and has expanded to 170 location. It has more than 174,000 active accounts as of Dec. 31.