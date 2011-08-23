UPDATE 2-Appeals court rules for Regions in investor suit

* 2nd Circuit affirms lower court dismissing case

* Investor suit made claims over loss reserves, goodwill

* Lawsuit stems from AmSouth acquisition (Adds background on suit, byline)

By Andrew Longstreth

NEW YORK, Aug 23 A U.S. appeals court ruled in favor of Regions Financial Corp (RF.N) on Tuesday in an investor lawsuit over its acquisition of AmSouth Bancorp.

The lawsuit sought to hold Regions and other defendants liable for alleged misstatements on goodwill and loan reserves in a registration statement following the acquisition.

The U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court's ruling that Regions' statements were opinions, which were not alleged to have falsely represented its beliefs at the the time.

The case stemmed from the crisis in the housing and residential mortgage markets that started to take hold around the time that Regions acquired AmSouth in 2006. The problems were particularly pronounced in Southern states, where AmSouth had invested heavily in the real estate market.

Despite the negative trends, an investor who purchased securities issued by a Regions subsidiary claimed that the bank failed to write down goodwill connected with the AmSouth deal and to sufficiently increase loan loss reserves.

According to the complaint, Regions overstated goodwill and and "vastly underestimated" Regions' loan loss reserves in securities offering documents issued in 2008.

The plaintiff alleged that in January 2009, Regions was forced to write down its goodwill by $6 billion and increase its loan loss reserves by over $1 billion, causing the stock price to drop.

But the 2nd Circuit held that the claims around goodwill and loan loss reserves are matters of opinion and the plaintiff did not adequately claim that the opinions were false and not honestly believed by the defendants.

"Estimates will vary depending on a variety of predictable and unpredictable circumstances," the court said.

Eric Isaacson, an attorney for the plaintiff, did not return a call seeking comment. A spokesman for Regions did not have an immediate comment.

The case is Fait v Regions Financing Trust, et al, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No.10-2311. (Reporting by Andrew Longstreth, Editing by Maureen Bavdek and Gerald E. McCormick)