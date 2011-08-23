UPDATE 2-Appeals court rules for Regions in investor suit

* 2nd Circuit affirms lower court dismissing case
* Investor suit made claims over loss reserves, goodwill
* Lawsuit stems from AmSouth acquisition
(Adds background on suit, byline)
By Andrew Longstreth
NEW YORK, Aug 23 A U.S. appeals court ruled in
favor of Regions Financial Corp (RF.N) on Tuesday in an
investor lawsuit over its acquisition of AmSouth Bancorp.
The lawsuit sought to hold Regions and other defendants
liable for alleged misstatements on goodwill and loan reserves
in a registration statement following the acquisition.
The U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower
court's ruling that Regions' statements were opinions, which
were not alleged to have falsely represented its beliefs at the
the time.
The case stemmed from the crisis in the housing and
residential mortgage markets that started to take hold around
the time that Regions acquired AmSouth in 2006. The problems
were particularly pronounced in Southern states, where AmSouth
had invested heavily in the real estate market.
Despite the negative trends, an investor who purchased
securities issued by a Regions subsidiary claimed that the bank
failed to write down goodwill connected with the AmSouth deal
and to sufficiently increase loan loss reserves.
According to the complaint, Regions overstated goodwill and
and "vastly underestimated" Regions' loan loss reserves in
securities offering documents issued in 2008.
The plaintiff alleged that in January 2009, Regions was
forced to write down its goodwill by $6 billion and increase
its loan loss reserves by over $1 billion, causing the stock
price to drop.
But the 2nd Circuit held that the claims around goodwill
and loan loss reserves are matters of opinion and the plaintiff
did not adequately claim that the opinions were false and not
honestly believed by the defendants.
"Estimates will vary depending on a variety of predictable
and unpredictable circumstances," the court said.
Eric Isaacson, an attorney for the plaintiff, did not
return a call seeking comment. A spokesman for Regions did not
have an immediate comment.
The case is Fait v Regions Financing Trust, et al, 2nd U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals No.10-2311.
(Reporting by Andrew Longstreth, Editing by Maureen Bavdek and
Gerald E. McCormick)