2016年 8月 6日

Regions Financial, DoJ agree amount to settle mortgage loan probe

Aug 5 Regions Financial Corp said it had agreed with the U.S. Justice Department the amount to be paid to settle an investigation related to mortgage loans.

Regions Financial said on Friday that the undisclosed amount would not have material impact on its results or cash flows as it had already set aside money for the settlement. (bit.ly/2aGAVnZ)

The agreement resolves an investigation related to residential mortgage loan origination underwriting and quality control practices for loans insured by the Federal Housing Association. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

