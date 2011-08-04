UPDATE 1-Regions says legal losses may cost $300 mln more

* Bank paid $210 mln during quarter to settle one probe
* Investigation into loan loss reporting ongoing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. Aug 4 Regions Financial Corp's (RF.N) legal losses may cost $300 million more than what it has already set aside to cover pending litigation, the Southeastern bank said in a securities filing.
The Birmingham, Alabama-based bank's estimate of possible legal losses is a new disclosure in its second-quarter report, filed on Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Regions did not outline an estimate in its first-quarter report.
The bank said in the filing it does not expect legal losses to have a material impact on its financial condition.
The new estimate comes after Regions' management disclosed during a second-quarter earnings call with analysts that federal authorities were probing how the bank reported loan losses as recently as 2009.
During the second quarter, Regions paid $210 million to settle claims that its Morgan Keegan investment unit fraudulently marketed some mutual funds to investor clients. [ID:nN1E75L158]
The bank paid that settlement from money reserved against the possible loss in June 2010.
A Regions spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Joe Rauch, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
更多 公司新闻(英文)
UPDATE 5-US court blocks Anthem-Cigna merger, dealing blow to consolidation
Feb 8 A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc's proposed $54 billion merger with smaller rival Cigna Corp, derailing an unprecedented effort to consolidate the country's health insurance industry.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks at 18-month highs as China rises
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Asian shares climbed to their highest in more than 18 months on Thursday, as investors grew more confident about China while the dollar slightly firmed in the wake of growing concerns over political instability in Europe.