UPDATE 1-Regions says legal losses may cost $300 mln more

* Bank paid $210 mln during quarter to settle one probe

* Investigation into loan loss reporting ongoing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. Aug 4 Regions Financial Corp's (RF.N) legal losses may cost $300 million more than what it has already set aside to cover pending litigation, the Southeastern bank said in a securities filing.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based bank's estimate of possible legal losses is a new disclosure in its second-quarter report, filed on Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Regions did not outline an estimate in its first-quarter report.

The bank said in the filing it does not expect legal losses to have a material impact on its financial condition.

The new estimate comes after Regions' management disclosed during a second-quarter earnings call with analysts that federal authorities were probing how the bank reported loan losses as recently as 2009.

During the second quarter, Regions paid $210 million to settle claims that its Morgan Keegan investment unit fraudulently marketed some mutual funds to investor clients. [ID:nN1E75L158]

The bank paid that settlement from money reserved against the possible loss in June 2010.

A Regions spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Joe Rauch, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)