UPDATE 1-Regions elects former MaterCard exec to board

CHARLOTTE, N.C. Aug 24 Regions Financial Corp (RF.N) appointed former MasterCard Inc (MA.N) executive Ruth Ann Marshall as a director for the Southeastern regional bank, the company said on Wednesday.

Marshall's appointment expands the Birmingham, Alabama-based bank's board to 15 members. She was not immediately assigned to any board committees.

Marshall formerly worked as MasterCard's president for the Americas and currently is a director for ConAgra Foods Inc (CAG.N), Pella Corp and Global Payments Inc (GPN.N).

Regions is the last U.S. bank among the 19 largest that has not repaid its $3.5 billion in U.S. government bailout aid.

Birmingham, Alabama-based Regions recently returned to consistent profitability after a string of quarterly losses due to real estate-related loan losses stemming from the collapse of the U.S. housing market. (Reporting by Joe Rauch; editing by Andre Grenon)