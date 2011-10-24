Regions Financial may finance sale of Morgan Keegan brokerage-report

CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Teva Pharm's CEO Vigodman steps down amid crisis of confidence
* Shares have slumped in wake of patent setbacks, acquisitions
Oct 23 U.S. bank Regions Financial Corp is offering as much as $200 million to help finance the sale of its Morgan Keegan brokerage unit, Bloomberg said citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Regions is in talks with two competing groups of private-equity firms seeking to buy the brokerage, people told the agency.
The bank aims to boost capital and pay back a U.S. bailout from the sale proceeds. A deal valued at more than $1 billion may be reached within weeks, according to the agency.
Regions could not immediately be reached by Reuters for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
Regions bought Morgan Keegan for $789 million in 2001 and disclosed plans to sell the division in June. The company is yet to repay the $3.5 billion it received from the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) after the financial crisis. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)
* Shares have slumped in wake of patent setbacks, acquisitions
* Western Potash Corp. obtains interim order for plan of arrangement
LONDON, Feb 7 Emerging markets took a beating on Tuesday as a surge in political risks in Europe and a fall in Chinese reserves below $3 trillion boosted the dollar, with MSCI's equity index snapping a four-day winning streak.