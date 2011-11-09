版本:
Regions talking to Stifel about Morgan Keegan sale-sources

Nov 9 Regions Financial Corp (RF.N) is talking with Stifel Financial Corp (SF.N) to gauge its interest in buying Morgan Keegan, sources familiar with the situation said.

The discussions with Stifel come as bids from the private-equity firms came in below Regions' expectations, the sources said. Morgan Keegan is a unit of Regions.

Regions spokeswoman Evelyn Mitchell declined to comment. St. Louis-based Stifel could not be reached. (Reporting by Rick Rothacker in New York; editing by Carol Bishopric)

