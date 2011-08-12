Blackstone, TPG, others bid for Morgan Keegan -sources

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
NEW YORK Aug 12 Blackstone Group (BX.N), TPG [TPG.UL] and Stifel Financial Corp (SF.N) are among more than half a dozen firms that put in initial bids for Regions Financial Corp's (RF.N) Morgan Keegan brokerage unit, sources familiar with the situation said.
Some of these firms have paired up with other firms to bid for the unit, which has a book value of around $1.5 billion, the sources said, adding the auction was now in the second round.
Blackstone has teamed up with Carlyle Group, and TPG with Lightyear Capital, the sources said.
Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF.N), Warburg Pincus [WP.UL] and Apollo Global Management (APO.N) are also among the bidders for the company, the sources said.
Regions, Raymond James, Blackstone, Warburg, Lightyear and Apollo declined comment. TPG and Stifel were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Paritosh Bansal, Joe Giannone and Megan Davies and A. Ananthalakshmi; editing by Carol Bishopric)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.