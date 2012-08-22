U.S. prosecutors probe ties between Regions and Atlanta-based firm-WSJ

Aug 21 U.S. federal prosecutors are examining
links between lender Regions Financial Corp and an
Atlanta-based executive-search firm that entertained the bank's
executives on golf outings to see if federal banking laws were
violated, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The southeastern U.S. regional bank has been asked by
United States Attorney Joyce White Vance in Birmingham, Alabama,
to hand in information about any gifts, trips or vacations
provided by Fiderion Group LLC and its Chief Executive James
Norton III, according to documents reviewed by the paper, the
Journal said.
Prosecutors have also asked the bank for details of any
loans made to Fiderion or to CEO Norton, as well as how it
accounted for the loans, the Journal reported citing documents
and people close to the probe.
Norton had told the paper in 2009 that Fiderion entertained
Regions executives on annual golf vacations from 2002 to 2008.
[]
Regions also lent Fiderion $1.9 million in 2009, the Journal
said.
Federal law prohibits bank employees from accepting anything
of value intended to influence business decisions, the paper
said. The law makes exceptions for "reasonable" business lunches
and gifts "based on obvious family or personal relationships,"
it added.
The bank said in a regulatory filing earlier this month that
it has received inquiries and subpoenas from government
authorities primarily about accounting matters from 2009 and
earlier.
The bank's board of directors was conducting investigations
regarding certain matters raised in the inquiries and subpoenas,
it said in the filing.
Representatives for Regions were not available for comment
outside normal business hours, as were representatives for the
U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Alabama.
Fiderion Group could not immediately be reached for comment.