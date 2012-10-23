版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 23日 星期二 19:50 BJT

BRIEF-Regions extends losses, falls 5.4 percent

NEW YORK Oct 23 Regions Financial Corp : * Shares extend losses, fall 5.4 percent

