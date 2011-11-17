Stifel in talks to buy Morgan Keegan-report

NEW YORK Nov 16 Stifel Financial Corp (SF.N).
is in exclusive talks to buy Regions Financial Corp's. (RF.N)
Morgan Keegan brokerage, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
Stifel remains days or weeks away from agreeing to an
acquisition and may not reach a deal, the report said, citing
people with knowledge of the matter.
Regions had resumed talks with Stifel after bids from two
potential private-equity groups came in lower than expected
amid tight financing markets and challenging operational
environment for Morgan Keegan, Reuters reported earlier this
month.
Thomas H. Lee Partners and a consortium that includes
Blackstone Group (BX.N) and Carlyle Group had submitted bids in
the $750 million range that included financing from Regions,
sources had told Reuters.
Morgan Keegan has a book value of about $1.5 billion,
Reuters reported previously.
(Reporting by Nadia Damouni)