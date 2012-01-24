UPDATE 1-Regions Financial posts Q4 loss on unit sale

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
* Q4 loss from cont ops $0.11 vs profit of $0.01 a year ago
* Q4 EPS from cont ops $0.09, excluding impairment charge
* Recorded goodwill impairment charge of $731 mln in quarter
Jan 24 Regions Financial Corp reported a quarterly loss from continuing operations, as the southeastern U.S. regional bank took a one-time charge from the sale of its brokerage unit.
Earlier this month, Regions sold its Morgan Keegan unit to Raymond James Financial Inc for $930 million in stock, concluding a drawn-out auction for the asset.
In the fourth quarter, Regions recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $731 million, net of tax, on the Morgan Keegan sale.
Regions reported a net loss from continuing operations available to common stockholders of $135 million, or 11 cents per share, compared with a year-ago net income of $14 million, or profit of 1 cent per share.
Excluding the impairment charge, Regions reported earnings of 9 cents per share.
Shares of the bank closed at $4.92 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.