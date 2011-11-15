UPDATE 1-Regions has no formal cost-cutting program-CFO

* CFO says bank looking to control expenses

* Expects net interest margin to remain stable in 2012

Nov 15 Regions Financial Corp (RF.N) has no plans to introduce a formal cost-cutting initiative and is instead always trying to keep a lid on expenses, the bank's chief financial officer said on Monday.

Regions CFO David Turner said at Bank of America Merrill Lynch's 2011 financial services conference that cost-cutting would not affect the bank's "investment opportunities or services," but the lender would join a host of other banks in curbing expenses.

With interest rates at record lows, banks are getting less revenue from loan interest, leaving cost-cutting as their primary means of maintaining profit margins.

Turner also said the bank expected its net interest margin -- what it pays for deposits vs. what it receives from loan interest -- to remain stable in 2012, absent any unexpected shocks to interest rates.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company is in the process of selling its Morgan Keegan investment bank subsidiary to raise capital and help repay its $3.5 billion in U.S. government bailout aid.

Turner said the bank would have something to announce "in the not-too-distant future," reiterating comments Chief Executive Officer Grayson Hall made in releasing its third-quarter results. (Reporting by Joe Rauch in Charlotte, North Carolina; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)