Regions Financial reaches $125 mln settlements over funds' collapse

NEW YORK Jan 23 Regions Financial Corp
has agreed to $125 million of settlements to resolve lawsuits
accusing it of mismanaging three Morgan Keegan bond mutual funds
that collapsed in 2007 after investing heavily in subprime
mortgages and other risky debt.
The preliminary settlements call for $110 million of cash to
be paid to investors in Morgan Keegan's Short Term Bond, Select
Intermediate Bond and Select High Income funds, and $15 million
of cash to go directly to the funds, less any legal fees.
Papers outlining the settlements, which resolve two
class-action lawsuits by the funds' shareholders, were filed
Thursday in the federal court in Memphis, Tennessee, where
Morgan Keegan has offices. Regions, a southeast U.S. regional
bank, is based in Birmingham, Alabama.
The settlements require court approval. Regions sold Morgan
Keegan to Raymond James Financial Inc in 2012.
Regions had no immediate comment on the settlements. It has
said it would indemnify Raymond James for legal matters
involving Morgan Keegan, and that its indemnification obligation
was valued at $193 million as of Sept. 30, 2014.
The settlements follow Regions' agreement in June 2011 to
pay $210 million to settle charges by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission and other regulators that Morgan Keegan
fraudulently misled investors about the risks of several funds.
These funds included bond funds marketed as conservative
investments for older investors, but which nonetheless lost more
than half of their value in 2007 as credit conditions worsened.
According to Morningstar Inc, the Select Intermediate Bond A
fund fell 50.3 percent that year, while the riskier Select High
Income A fund tumbled 59.7 percent.
The SEC claimed that Morgan Keegan hid the falling value of
some funds between January and July 2007, and "recklessly" sold
shares at inflated prices.
James Kelsoe, a Morgan Keegan portfolio manager, accepted a
securities industry ban as part of the SEC settlement.
The three mutual funds in Thursday's settlements now carry
the Helios name, and are being liquidated, court papers show.
Lawyers for the funds' shareholders plan to seek fees of up
to 30 percent of the settlement amounts.
Shareholders had, in 2011, proposed partial settlements, but
the court never ruled on their motion.
The case is In re: Regions Morgan Keegan Securities,
Derivative and ERISA Litigation, U.S. District Court, Western
District of Tennessee, No. 09-md-02009.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)