UPDATE 2-Regis investor urges sale of units, nominates board members

* Starboard says company's stock trading far below peers
* Shareholder proposes nomination of three members to board
* Starboard suggests sale of non-core businesses
* Regis says in private talks with Starboard
* Shares jump 7 pct
Aug 16 Activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP
asked hair-salon operator Regis Corp to sell its
non-core assets and cut costs, and proposed the nomination of
three members to its board.
Starboard, which owns about 4.4 percent of Regis stock, said
in a letter to Regis that the stock was "deeply undervalued" due
to lower operating results and a bloated cost structure.
Confirming that it received the letter, Regis said it had
been in private discussions with Starboard and it would continue
to talk with other shareholders as well.
Some of the top shareholders of Regis include Fidelity
Management & Research Co, Robeco Investment Management Inc and
BlackRock Institutional Trust Co, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Minneapolis-based Regis has been struggling with falling
same-store sales for the past 11 quarters and has also forecast
earnings for the current quarter below Wall Street expectations.
In August last year, Regis said it was exploring strategic
alternatives. In early February, Regis shuffled its top
management, paving the way for a new chief executive in 2012.
Private-equity firm Apollo Management bid for the
company in December, on which, Regis said it would continue as
an independent public company.
In its letter, Starboard said Regis needs to focus on its
core North American business and look for buyers for its
ancillary units like Hair Club, and shed its international
segments.
"Hair Club would be attractive to a number of potential
acquirers, who would be better able to realize the value of this
asset...Regis lacks the scale and expertise to properly manage
international locations," the letter said.
Regis also said it has not yet scheduled its 2011 annual
meeting and that it will review the matter in due course. The
shares closed up 7 percent at $14.68 on Tuesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
The shares have lost a quarter of their value in the four
months since April when it forecast weak fourth-quarter results.
(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee and Abhishek Takle in Bangalore;
Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)