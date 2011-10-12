UPDATE 1-Regis hits back at activist hedge fund Starboard

Oct 12 Hair-salon operator Regis Corp
hit back at Starboard Value LP's claims that it has a bloated
cost structure, saying the activist hedge fund's recommendations
are flawed and that calls for three Starboard members on the
company's board are disproportionate.
In a letter sent to shareholders dated Oct. 12, Regis'
management defended the company's cost structure, saying it has
achieved $48 million in cost savings and now has lower costs
than in 2008, despite inflationary pressures.
Regis, which operates salons under the Supercuts and Sassoon
Salon brand names, has also reduced its debt by over $490
million in less than three years, it said in the letter.
In August, Starboard, which owns about 5.2 percent of Regis
stock, said in a letter to Regis that it should sell its
non-core assets and cut costs, and proposed the nomination of
three members to its board.
The company said it was willing to seat one Starboard
nominee on its board, giving Starboard more than 10 percent
board representation.
Chief Executive Paul Finkelstein and President Randy Pearce
wrote to shareholders saying this was a "reasonable and
proportionate level of representation."
Regis shares closed at $16.06 Wednesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Viraj Nair)