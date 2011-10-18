UPDATE 1- Proxy advisers back Starboard in fight with Regis

Oct 18 Proxy advisery firm Glass Lewis & Co
joined Institutional Shareholder Services to back Starboard
Value LP's claim to nominate its member to the Regis Corp
board, the hedge fund said.
Glass Lewis said there was a "need for change" at the
hair-salon operator's board, asking Regis shareholders to vote
for all three Starboard nominees.
In August, Starboard -- which owns about 5.2 percent of
Regis stock -- told the company in a letter that it should sell
non-core assets and cut costs, and proposed the nomination of
three members to its board.
Earlier in the month, Regis replied saying the activist
hedge fund's recommendations are flawed and that calls for three
Starboard members on the company's board are disproportionate.
Regis shares closed at $16.22 on Tuesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
