UPDATE 1-Cost cuts help Regis beat profit estimates

April 26 Hair-salon operator Regis Corp
posted an adjusted quarterly profit above market expectations
helped by cost cuts.
The operator of the Vidal Sassoon and Supercuts chains had
hired a financial adviser to help look at options for its
non-core assets.
Regis recently sold its minority stake in European peer
Provalliance to the Provost family to focus on its North
American operations.
Regis' third-quarter net loss narrowed to $1.4 million, or 2
cents per share, from $25.3 million, or 45 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding non-operational items, Regis earned 32 cents a
share.
The company had earlier said sales fell about 1 percent to
$573.6 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 26
cents per share on revenue of $572.3 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $18.31 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.