Regis results miss estimates as fewer people visit its salons

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Pine Brook to buy Triumph Capital Advisors from Triumph Bancorp
* Pine Brook to acquire Triumph Capital Advisors, a leading CLO manager, from Triumph Bancorp
Aug 27 Regis Corp reported fourth-quarter results that missed market expectations as fewer people visited its hair salons.
The company, which operates the Supercuts chain, posted net income of $675,000, or 1 cent per share, compared with a loss of $63.6 million, or $1.11 per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Regis earned 6 cents per share. Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 12 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 5 percent to $502.3 million in the quarter ended June 30. Analysts had expected $513.2 million.
Same-store sales declined 3.1 percent.
* Pine Brook to acquire Triumph Capital Advisors, a leading CLO manager, from Triumph Bancorp
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it had raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.
LOS ANGELES, March 30 Starbucks Corp will open a dedicated mobile order and pay store next week in its Seattle headquarters building as it tests how to best serve convenience-oriented customers, the company said in a letter to employees on Thursday.