UPDATE 1-Regis Q1 revenue falls

* Q1 same store sales down 3 pct

* Q1 rev down 1.7 pct to $569 mln

* Co not satisfied with rise in customer visits (Follows alerts)

Oct 10 Hair Salon operator Regis Corp reported lower quarterly sales as it saw a decline in sales at stores open for at least a year.

The operator of the Vidal Sassoon and Supercuts chains said first-quarter consolidated revenue fell 1.7 percent to $569 million. Same store sales decreased 3 percent.

The hair salon operator's board approved various strategic initiatives earlier this month and said it has been trying to increase customer visits by offering new products and services.

The company was not satisfied with the sequential improvement in service customer visit trends, President Randy Pearce said in a statement.

Shares of the Minneapolis-based company closed at $15.70 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian) ?