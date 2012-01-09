UPDATE 1-Regis Q2 revenue misses Street estimates

Jan 9 Regis Corp reported second-quarter revenue that missed Wall Street expectations as it saw less footfall at its salons.

The revenue was $563 million, 2 percent lower than last year.

Analysts, on average, had expected $570.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the quarter ended Dec. 31, the operator of the Vidal Sassoon and Supercuts chains saw same-store sales dip 3 percent.

Shares of the Minneapolis-based company closed at $16.50 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.