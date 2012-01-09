UPDATE 1-Regis Q2 revenue misses Street estimates

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth peak, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct
Jan 9 Regis Corp reported second-quarter revenue that missed Wall Street expectations as it saw less footfall at its salons.
The revenue was $563 million, 2 percent lower than last year.
Analysts, on average, had expected $570.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the quarter ended Dec. 31, the operator of the Vidal Sassoon and Supercuts chains saw same-store sales dip 3 percent.
Shares of the Minneapolis-based company closed at $16.50 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct
SAO PAULO, Feb 15 Profit at Grupo BTG Pactual SA fell in the fourth quarter, as revenue in most business lines declined in the wake of a dramatic balance sheet downsizing at Latin America's largest independent investment bank.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02152017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal and Mines Secretary Balvinder Kumar at national conclave on mines and minerals 2017 in New Delhi. 11:30 am: India Ratings briefs media on macroeconomic