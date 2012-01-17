UPDATE 1-Regis sees Q2 goodwill impairment charge of $75-$85 mln

UPDATE 2-AB InBev suffers first core profit decline on Brazil slump
* Raises merger savings target to $1.75 bln from $1.4 bln (Adds shares, analyst comment)
* Sees goodwill impairment charge in hair restoration business
* Sees charge of about $75-$85 mln
* Says segment's goodwill before charge was $153 million
Jan 17 Regis Corp expects to write off more than half the goodwill value of its hair restoration business, citing a slowdown in revenue growth and increasing supply costs in the hair-salon industry.
The company expects to incur a goodwill impairment charge of about $75 million to $85 million in the second quarter, it said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Before the charge, the goodwill value of the hair restoration centers segment was $153 million.
As of September 30, the company's overall goodwill value was $680.6 million.
Regis, which has retained a financial advisor to help it look at options for its non-core assets, does not expect a tax benefit on a majority of the charge.
Shares of the company, which operates salons under the Supercuts and Sassoon Salon brand names, closed at $15.52 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Raises merger savings target to $1.75 bln from $1.4 bln (Adds shares, analyst comment)
SHANGHAI, March 2 Top European pork producer Danish Crown hopes to gain a bigger chunk of the Chinese market by building a new factory to provide fresh meat to discerning consumers in Shanghai.
JOHANNESBURG, March 2 South Africa's National Consumer Commission (NCC) said it has launched a probe into the local unit of U.S. automaker Ford over the recall of 4,500 Kuga SUVs after dozens of reports of the vehicles catching fire spontaneously.