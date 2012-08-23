Salon operator Regis' 4th-qtr revenue misses estimates

Aug 23 Regis Corp's fourth-quarter
revenue missed Wall Street estimates as fewer customers visited
its hair salons.
The company, which operates salons under the MasterCuts,
Supercuts and Vidal Sassoon brands, said revenue fell 4 percent
to $568.2 million.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $569.4
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Regis, which appointed Daniel Hanrahan as its Chief
Executive Officer in July, said same-store sales fell 3.1
percent.
Fourth-quarter loss widened to $63.6 million, or $1.11 per
share, from $16.4 million, or 29 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, Regis earned 40 cents per share, beating
market estimates of 31 cents.
Shares of the Minneapolis-based company closed at $17.9 on
the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.