UPDATE 1-Central bankers want clearing wind-down plans

By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, Oct 24 The world's clearing houses
need effective regimes to wind them down when they go bust to
avoid mayhem on financial markets, two European central bankers
said on Monday.
Clearing houses, such as LCH.Clearnet, Eurex Clearing
(DB1Gn.DE) and ICE have become a focus for regulators
since the financial crisis in a bid to curb risks and improve
transparency in markets.
The fear is that as they clear more and more trades, they
could become centres of systemic risk in their own right.
"There is a big gap in the regimes for CCPs (central
counterparties). What happens if they go bust? I can tell you
the simple answer: mayhem," Bank of England Deputy Governor Paul
Tucker told a Brussels conference on future regulation of
clearing houses.
Tucker said. "As bad as, conceivably worse than, the failure
of large and complex banks."
Effective resolution regimes for CCPs were therefore
crucial, and a comprehensive package on financial reforms
including proposals for such a regime would go to the G20
leaders summit.
"The issue, always, is where do the losses go? The answer
cannot be the taxpayer," Tucker said, adding that clearing
members were probably the principal creditors in an insolvent
liquidation.
"The technical issue is how to achieve that in a way that
minimises disruption and value destruction and enables essential
CCP services to be maintained," he said.
Peter Praet, an Executive Board member of the European
Central Bank, said a resolution regime for clearing houses "has
not yet been put sufficiently high on the agenda".
" I think the purpose here was also to push a
little bit the Commission and the other stakeholders to
accelerate the work that is being done ," Praet
said.
" The Commission now says that by
the end of next year there will be a resolution framework for
CCPs which I think is very good news. In between I think there
is a lot of work ," he added.
CLEARING COMPETITION
World leaders have agreed that large chunks of the $600
trillion off-exchange derivatives market should be channelled
into clearing houses to curb risks and improve transparency.
Tucker and Praet also referred to the emergence of
large, integrated or vertical exchanges that own their own
clearing systems, raising concerns about competition.
"The authorities need policies to address this. One
dimension is competition. The (European) Commission are focused
on that," Tucker said.
Last week the EU executive published its draft "MiFID II"
reform, which would force integrated exchange groups to allow
customers to use an alternative clearing house.
The Commission's competition officials are separately
reviewing the planned merger of Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) and
NYSE Euronext , which would account for the bulk of
on-exchange derivatives trading and clearing in Europe.
Praet said there was a need to find answers
to the "concentration" risk among dealers and clearing
houses.
"I think it's going to be very difficult to have an
open market, an open-access market which is something we look
for for efficiency reasons," Praet said.
Tucker also backed a call from U.S. Treasury Secretary Tim
Geithner for common global minimum margin requirements on
uncleared off-exchange derivatives contracts to avoid regulatory
loopholes.
