UPDATE 1-Central bankers want clearing wind-down plans

By Philip Blenkinsop

BRUSSELS, Oct 24 The world's clearing houses need effective regimes to wind them down when they go bust to avoid mayhem on financial markets, two European central bankers said on Monday.

Clearing houses, such as LCH.Clearnet, Eurex Clearing (DB1Gn.DE) and ICE have become a focus for regulators since the financial crisis in a bid to curb risks and improve transparency in markets.

The fear is that as they clear more and more trades, they could become centres of systemic risk in their own right.

"There is a big gap in the regimes for CCPs (central counterparties). What happens if they go bust? I can tell you the simple answer: mayhem," Bank of England Deputy Governor Paul Tucker told a Brussels conference on future regulation of clearing houses.

Tucker said. "As bad as, conceivably worse than, the failure of large and complex banks."

Effective resolution regimes for CCPs were therefore crucial, and a comprehensive package on financial reforms including proposals for such a regime would go to the G20 leaders summit.

"The issue, always, is where do the losses go? The answer cannot be the taxpayer," Tucker said, adding that clearing members were probably the principal creditors in an insolvent liquidation.

"The technical issue is how to achieve that in a way that minimises disruption and value destruction and enables essential CCP services to be maintained," he said.

Peter Praet, an Executive Board member of the European Central Bank, said a resolution regime for clearing houses "has not yet been put sufficiently high on the agenda".

" I think the purpose here was also to push a little bit the Commission and the other stakeholders to accelerate the work that is being done ," Praet said.

" The Commission now says that by the end of next year there will be a resolution framework for CCPs which I think is very good news. In between I think there is a lot of work ," he added.

CLEARING COMPETITION

World leaders have agreed that large chunks of the $600 trillion off-exchange derivatives market should be channelled into clearing houses to curb risks and improve transparency.

Tucker and Praet also referred to the emergence of large, integrated or vertical exchanges that own their own clearing systems, raising concerns about competition.

"The authorities need policies to address this. One dimension is competition. The (European) Commission are focused on that," Tucker said.

Last week the EU executive published its draft "MiFID II" reform, which would force integrated exchange groups to allow customers to use an alternative clearing house.

The Commission's competition officials are separately reviewing the planned merger of Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE Euronext , which would account for the bulk of on-exchange derivatives trading and clearing in Europe.

Praet said there was a need to find answers to the "concentration" risk among dealers and clearing houses.

"I think it's going to be very difficult to have an open market, an open-access market which is something we look for for efficiency reasons," Praet said.

Tucker also backed a call from U.S. Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner for common global minimum margin requirements on uncleared off-exchange derivatives contracts to avoid regulatory loopholes. (Reporting by Sven Egenter and Huw Jones; Editing by Will Waterman)