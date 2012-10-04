Higher ag position limits remain in place after CFTC setback

NEW YORK Oct 4 Higher trading limits in nine
agricultural commodity markets remain in place despite a court
ruling that knocked back regulators' efforts to get tougher on
speculation, futures exchanges said on Thursday.
The CME Group requested in April 2010 that so-called
"legacy" position limits in markets including wheat and corn -
which have been subject to speculative caps for decades - be
increased to reflect the surge in trading volume and open
interest as investors poured into the markets.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) finally
granted that request last November, wrapping the higher limits
into the wider and much more contentious decision to toughen up
the overall position limits regime, expanding it to cover a
total of 28 different commodities and related swaps markets.
Although most aspects of the new regime were due to come
into effect next week, including contested rules related to
aggregating positions and hedging exemptions, the legacy
contract limits could be raised almost immediately.
"The increased grain limits that went into effect in January
will remain in effect," a CME spokesman said. An ICE spokeswoman
also confirmed that increased cotton limits remained in place.
Questions over the fate of the agricultural limits arose
last week after U.S. District Judge Robert Wilkins rejected the
CFTC's position limits rule and sent it back to regulators for
an overhaul, saying the CFTC had fundamentally misinterpreted
the Dodd-Frank financial reforms law.
While vacating the rule, however, Wilkins made a
little-noticed, specific exception for "17 C.F.R. § 150.2" --
the part of the rule mandating new, higher limits for the nine
legacy markets.
Because the rest of the rule was vacated, none of the other
measures that would have applied to legacy limits will come into
effect on Oct. 12, as planned, granting welcome relief to
traders who had decried tougher rules including the aggregation
of positions held by minority-owned subsidiary firms.
The following new single- and all-month limits for CME Group
contracts came into effect on Jan. 17, 2012:
33,000 contracts for CBOT Corn
15,000 contracts for CBOT Soybeans
12,000 contracts for CBOT Wheat
8,000 contracts for CBOT Soybean Oil
6,500 contracts for CBOT Soybean Meal
2,000 contracts for CBOT Oats
The IntercontinentalExchange increased its cotton No.
2 contract single-month position limits from 3,500 to 5,000
contracts effective March 19. The all-months and spot-month
limits remained at 5,000 and 300, respectively.
Position limits were raised in tandem for Kansas City Board
of Trade and the Minneapolis Grain Exchange wheat contracts.