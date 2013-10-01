U.S. securities watchdog proposes new rules for "dark pools"

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 1 A U.S. securities industry
watchdog has proposed new rules to monitor transactions in "dark
pools" run on alternative trading systems (ATSs), rivals to
traditional exchanges whose growth critics blame for less
transparency in the stock market.
More than a third of U.S. stocks are now traded through dark
pools, most of which are run by banks and brokers and often have
lower fees than exchanges. Originally aimed at minimizing the
market impact of large institutional orders, dark pools now have
average trade sizes in line with those on public exchanges.
ATSs would be required to report weekly volume and the
number of trades for each security under the rule proposal the
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) filed on Sept.
30 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors
could use the information to better determine where to route
their orders, said Tom Gira, head of market regulation at FINRA.
In April, Credit Suisse stopped disclosing the amount of
trading volume on its Crossfinder platform, the world's largest
dark pool. This raised concerns about the transparency of U.S.
equities markets. A spokesman for Credit Suisse was not
immediately available for comment on Tuesday.
"The more good information about the way the market works
that we can put in the public domain the better, given some of
the lack of understanding out there," said Jamie Selway,
managing director at Investment Technology Group, which
runs a dark pool and voluntarily discloses its volume.
The heads of exchange operators NYSE Euronext,
Nasdaq OMX Group, and BATS Global Markets met with the
SEC in April to argue that the growth of off-exchange trading
has creating wider trading spreads, more intraday volatility,
and made the market more opaque.
A spokeswoman for BATS said on Tuesday the exchange supports
FINRA's efforts "to try to bring an appropriate level of
transparency to trading that happens away from the lit
exchanges." NYSE and Nasdaq declined to comment.
Dark pool proponents say the competition the venues provide
has kept trading prices on exchanges in line, and that if dark
pools did not exist, trading prices would likely be much higher.
SORTING THE DATA
There were 91 ATSs registered with the SEC as of Aug. 1,
trading in various asset classes. There are also dark pools that
are not ATSs, such as wholesalers and single-dealer platforms.
ATSs bring together buyers and sellers of securities.
Wholesalers are market making firms that seek out retail firms
and offer them trading guarantees and price improvement; and
single-dealer platforms are venues where one side of the trade
is always the dealer that owns the facility.
Many firms own more than one ATS and might also have a
market making unit and a single-dealer platform.
Under current regulations, dark pools have to disclose their
volumes to a so-called trade reporting facility, which combines
the data, giving an idea of the amount of trading happening away
from exchanges. Last month, that amount was 38 percent. But the
data does not show which firms the trades were attributed to, or
what types of dark pools were most used.
Under the new system firms would have to use a unique
identifier for each ATS when reporting trades. FINRA would
publish on its website the stocks traded at each ATS and the
volumes, giving market participants a better idea of what is
being traded and where. Because trading information can be
sensitive, the data would be available on a delayed basis.
"It's a step in the right direction to improving the
transparency for the trade reporting facility," said Sayena
Mostowfi, a senior analyst at research firm TABB Group.
Some of the largest U.S. dark pools are run by banks that
are also some of the exchanges' largest customers. Other dark
pools include Morgan Stanley's MS Pool and Citigroup
Inc's Citi Match.
FINRA has proposed that professional users of the data
generated by the ATSs would pay a fee to help recover FINRA's
costs, while non-professionals could access the data for free.