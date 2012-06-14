UPDATE 3-CFTC may delay some derivatives rules for foreign banks

By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, June 14 The U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission may delay by up to a year some rules
including capital requirements for foreign banks that are active
in the $650 trillion derivatives markets, but is likely to
require the banks to comply with other rules earlier, when it
issues guidance as early as next week.
The U.S. regulation of foreign banks with big derivatives
desks is among the most hotly debated pieces of the new swaps
regime mandated by the 2010 Dodd Frank law, written in response
to the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
Large foreign banks that are active in United States are
seeking relief from some U.S. regulations if they are subject to
comparable rules overseas.
Chairman Gary Gensler said on Thursday that the CFTC may
delay introducing some so-called "entity level" requirements to
allow international regulators more time to develop rules.
These would relate to subjects including bank capital
levels, risk management, record keeping and trade reporting.
"During that time, the CFTC would be moving to complete the
cross-border interpretive guidance and would work with market
participants and foreign regulators on plans for substituted
compliance," Gensler said at an Institute of International
Bankers luncheon in New York.
Foreign banks active in the United States or those that have
any U.S.-backed operations, however, would likely need to comply
with other rules earlier, including those relating to central
clearing, trade margin requirements, and public real-time price
reporting, Gensler said.
"We'll get a lot of protection early on," Gensler told
reporters after the luncheon.
JPMORGAN REMINDER
JPMorgan Chase & Co's recent losses from outsized
credit derivatives trades made out of its London office are a
strong reminder that risks from derivatives trades entered into
overseas can quickly reverberate back to U.S. shores, Gensler
said.
"We've seen this movie before. Financial institutions set up
hundreds, if not thousands of legal entities around the
globe. During a default or crisis, risk of overseas' branches
and affiliates inevitably flows back into the United States," he
said.
Gensler cited the examples of failed bank Lehman Brothers
and insurer American International Group Inc.,which
needed a government bailout, as among London-based operations
that caused losses in the U.S.
U.S. rules would likely apply to foreign banks that have
large trading exposures to U.S. counterparties, in addition to
any foreign entities that are guaranteed by U.S. firms, Gensler
said.
Banks that have over $8 billion in derivatives trading
activity with U.S. market participants will likely need to
register with the CFTC as a swap dealer and be subject to U.S.
rules, he said.
INTERNATIONAL DIFFERENCES
International regulators are close to agreeing on key rules
such as bank capital requirements, Gensler said, but he noted
that greater disparity between nations exists relating to issues
such as price transparency.
Price transparency, both before and after trades, is also
among the most contested rules.
Large banks and some fund managers argue that revealing
prices ahead of trades will reduce liquidity as it could give
away investors positions before they are executed.
Gensler and others say that transparency is vital to
bringing new players to the market, which would boost volumes
and help central clearinghouses manage the risks of trades that
they clear.
"Promoting transparency to the public in the swaps market is
critical to both lowering the risk of the financial system, as
well as to reducing costs to end users," Gensler said.
"Starting as early as September, real-time reporting to the
public and to regulators will become a reality," he said.
A vote on guidance and the phase-in for rules relating to
foreign banks are expected next Thursday at a CFTC open meeting,
Gensler said.
The delay in some rules was first reported by Reuters on
Wednesday.