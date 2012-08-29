Switzerland seeks tighter off-exchange oversight

ZURICH Aug 29 The Swiss government plans to
tighten oversight of privately-conducted derivatives trading,
bringing the country into line with a broader push in the United
States and European Union.
Regulators in Europe and the United States want the
over-the-counter (OTC) market, in which bonds, currency and
financial derivatives are traded bilaterally between banks, fund
managers and hedge funds, to become more like exchange-based
markets where buyers and sellers trade equities and futures more
transparently.
"The existing Swiss regulation of financial market
infrastructure is no longer appropriate given the developments
on the financial markets," the Swiss government said in a
statement on Wednesday.
"Furthermore, it also no longer satisfies the new standards
developed by international bodies for important financial market
infrastructure institutions such as trading platforms, central
settlement offices, securities depositories or trade
repositories."
The move to reform followed the collapse of Lehman Brothers
in late 2008 when open trades on traditional exchanges took days
to resolve, while some trades in the most complex OTC products
were still unresolved years later.
Changes to European trade in financial instruments is being
made via the reform of a 2007 directive known as MiFID (Markets
in Financial Instruments Directive), while U.S. authorities are
working on similar OTC reforms and the comprehensive Dodd-Frank
Bill is due to be implemented this year.
Switzerland's regulation of derivatives won't move as
quickly. The government said a draft consultation paper would be
prepared by next spring.