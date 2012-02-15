US regulators extend foreclosure review timetable

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 15 Homeowners who believe
improper foreclosure actions were taken against them in 2009 and
2010 will get more time to ask for their cases to be reviewed
for possible compensation from banks, U.S. banking regulators
said on Wednesday.
As part of an April 2011 settlement with regulators, 14
banks agreed to hire independent consultants to review
foreclosures that occurred in 2009 and 2010 to see what errors
or legal violations may have occurred.
Homeowners -- whether they lost their homes or are still in
them -- can ask the consultants to review their cases as part of
this process, and on Wednesday the Office of the Comptroller of
the Currency and the Federal Reserve said homeowners will have
an additional 90 days to make such a request.
The original deadline of April 30 has been extended to July
31, the regulators said.
If the review finds there were problems with a foreclosure,
the homeowner will be eligible for compensation. The form of
that compensation has not yet been determined.
The regulators said they hope extending the deadline will
provide additional time to make homeowners aware that they can
ask to have their cases reviewed. Banks and the regulators have
been sending mailings to homeowners who may be eligible for the
review and are also using public advertisements to alert
homeowners about the review process.
Among the 14 banks taking part in the settlement are Bank of
America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc
and Wells Fargo & Co.