US regulators extend foreclosure review timetable

WASHINGTON Feb 15 Homeowners who believe improper foreclosure actions were taken against them in 2009 and 2010 will get more time to ask for their cases to be reviewed for possible compensation from banks, U.S. banking regulators said on Wednesday.

As part of an April 2011 settlement with regulators, 14 banks agreed to hire independent consultants to review foreclosures that occurred in 2009 and 2010 to see what errors or legal violations may have occurred.

Homeowners -- whether they lost their homes or are still in them -- can ask the consultants to review their cases as part of this process, and on Wednesday the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve said homeowners will have an additional 90 days to make such a request.

The original deadline of April 30 has been extended to July 31, the regulators said.

If the review finds there were problems with a foreclosure, the homeowner will be eligible for compensation. The form of that compensation has not yet been determined.

The regulators said they hope extending the deadline will provide additional time to make homeowners aware that they can ask to have their cases reviewed. Banks and the regulators have been sending mailings to homeowners who may be eligible for the review and are also using public advertisements to alert homeowners about the review process.

Among the 14 banks taking part in the settlement are Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co.